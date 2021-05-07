The Healing House will soon help women overcome trauma

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Healing from trauma can be difficult without the right support system. A new program in Charleston called The Healing House will help give women the tools they need to improve their lives. When Nakia Austin looks around the house in Charleston that is being transformed into The Healing House, she sees an opportunity to help people move forward from trauma.

She is the group’s co-founder. They’ll match women with a case manager, find the root of their trauma and connect them with support that could turn their lives around.

“Divorce can be traumatic. Homelessness can be traumatic. We have decided as an organization that we want to try to take the taboo and the stigma off of trauma and help people better understand it,” Austin said.

For her, the project is personal.

“I know what it feels like to be in a very dark place and feel hopeless as if you’ll never come out of that place,” Austin said. “One thing that I said when I came out of the darkest moments of my life is I made a promise to myself and my Creator that I would go back and get somebody else. I’ve been on a personal mission ever since then to help people heal for real.”

Right now they need more help from the community to finish renovations and bring the vision to life.

“This is going to be an atmosphere that is condusive for transformation,” she said. “It is going to be condusive for healing and really the place where women are going to start their life over again.”

Austin is hoping to have The Healing House fully open by late summer or early fall.

For more information on how you can help click here.