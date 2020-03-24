The Latest: WV Governor issues Stay-at-Home order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a matter of time before West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued that stay-at-home order. The governor saying he thought about issuing the order on Saturday, but the conditions just weren’t there yet.

But Monday, that changed, and the governor stressed he believes this order could be the difference between life and death for many of the state’s most vulnerable people.

Stay at home. That was the message Justice had for West Virginians Monday.

“I have had more consultation with our health officials so therefore today I am moving forward right now with a stay home order that will go into effect immediately,” he says.

In addition to the stay at home order, all nonessential businesses will be forced to close their doors tomorrow at 8 p.m.

The governor says that order will allow for people to leave their homes to receive essential services, like going to the grocery store or picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy.

“You can go check on family members, you can go to your place of worship. it means you can do outdoor activity,” Justice says.

There is a full list of approved activities and essential jobs on the governor’s website. The website immediately crashed once the announcement was made during the virtual press conference.

“We needed to take the next steps because once it’s in the community then it can go quickly,” Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of WVU Health Services, says.

This order comes as the state has confirmed its first case of community spread of the virus – from a nursing home in Monangalia County.

Now if you can’t get onto the state’s website to find the list of approved activities and essential jobs, many county and municipal governments have also posted the list on their websites.

We’ve also included it our website at WV Gov. issues Stay-at-Home order; declares Wednesday day of state prayer.

In the meantime, the governor has also ordered Wednesday as a statewide day of prayer.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories