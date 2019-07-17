The lost art of quilting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – When adults need help with their smartphone or tech questions, they may turn to a younger person for help, perhaps the same way a younger person may turn to an adult for help with taxes, tying a tie or creating a quilt!

Some things require life experiences before acquiring a skill, but for avid quilters, they say it’s a hobby that takes practice and most of all patience.

“Quilting is not something that’s just done in a week, especially cause you’re talking about several months it can take to do a quilt,” says Gabby Chapman, owner of Gabby’s Sewing & More in Charleston. “There’s a lot of time that goes into this.”

For many of us, when we thinking of quilting, we envision our grandmother or mother hunched over a sewing machine. But when did the popularity of sewing fade? When did we stop using these tools? “I believe it has a lot to do with our everyday life,” says Chapman. “People are so used to saying, “if this is old and worn out, let’s just throw it away and buy new.”

As for quilting being a lost art, Chapman says, that’s not necessarily the case. She says, while most of her clients are older, the younger crowd is still drawn to the craft. “That excites me so much because it’s almost like bringing up another generation and they’re going to learn this,” says Chapman. “So you don’t have to throw that garment away that needs a button or has a hole in it, they can fix it!”

Bertie Martin is an avid quilter and says, when her projects are complete, it’s rewarding to give away her masterpieces to loved ones. “It’s made by me, by my hands, I perfected it all, I cut it out I put it together and then be able to present to my children and my grandchildren makes me feel like I’ve given them a piece of my heart.”

It may take time to create a quilt from scratch, but the one thing is for sure, you’ll leave a piece like this with a new group of friends. “I come up here and its laughs and fun and friends everybody loves each other. It’s just good!” says Martin.