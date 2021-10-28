The Mercer Monster Mash is going virtual this year

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer Monster Mash organizers decided to move their event online this year. The performances will be broadcast on Facebook live due to COVID numbers in the county.

The Mercer Monster Mash will feature pumpkin carving, cooking demonstrations, and featured short films. Local artists will play live music and authors will read short stories on the broadcast.

Riff Raff Arts Collective Director Lori McKinney said the community wants to keep the tradition alive.

“There’s really creative filmmakers and artists in our community and a lot of them are really passionate about Halloween. They love the Mercer Monster Mash and not being able to do it in its regular form is really disappointing for people,” McKinney said.

This event is scheduled for Halloween night at 8 p.m. on the Riff Raff Arts Collective Facebook page.

For more information about the Mercer Monster Mash, visit their Facebook page.