PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One of Princeton’s departments will have a new look.

The Princeton Economic Development Authority or PEDA has undergone a re-branding. Their new logo and website feature the colors orange and blue for the skies of Princeton. It was created through a partnership with Starry Eyes Media.

The website’s goal is to establish an online resource for residents and potential new business owners.

“It’s going to have a business inventory which will have all of our local businesses and their products listed on their as well as a commercial property database, all of our different commercial properties will be on there so that way if either a community member or someone that’s interested in our region needs information they can just go to our website,” PEDA’s Director Sam Lusk said.

The website will launch to the public in June.