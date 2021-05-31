The Splash Zone in Clarksburg opens for the summer

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) — What’s a Memorial Day weekend without some fun in the sun?

Many families stopped by the Splash Zone on Memorial Day after a cold and rainy weekend. The pool features a lazy river and several slides. There are also many opportunities to get splashed, such as water guns and tipping buckets.

Though the pool was unable to open last year, families have noted that it means a lot to be able to take a dip this year.

“It’s nice to get out in the sun and play in the water and just have fun,” said Kimberlee McCloud, a mom who visited the pool.

The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. It is part of the Veterans Memorial Park, which also includes a mini golf course, tennis courts, and a playground.