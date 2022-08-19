FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state?

This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia said they’re always one step ahead.

“During this week we’re also keeping in back of our minds what can we do to make next year even better. So, we’re taking notes we’re starting to think about things and just ready for the fun next year,” Collins said.

Collins added to make the state fair great, they try to book events and acts as quickly as possible.

