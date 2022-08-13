FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — There’s only one time you can get this food item at the West Virginia State Fair — Ben-Ellen Donuts.

This donut stand has been around since 1989, and owner Tommy Vance and his son Brendan Vance work the State Fair as a tradition.

Tommy Vance said his family bought the name Ben-Ellen and continued their tradition using the same recipe.

He said that is what makes their donuts special.

“One thing that makes this special is you can only get them one time a year, and that’s at the WV State Fair,” Vance said. “The other thing is, we don’t serve cold donuts, that’s why we do have a wait. We want to make sure everyone gets a hot, fresh donut.”

Vance encouraged all to come down while they can because the wait time can be as long an hour for their sweet treat.