CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia was famously formed from the larger Virginia during the strife of the Civil War, but after the war, Virginia actually tried to reclaim some of the land it lost.

The Reorganized Government of Virginia formed in the wake of the state’s succession from the Union in 1861, quickly introducing a referendum to form the state of West Virginia. The proposal required 44 counties — as well as Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties — to each vote on whether or not they would join the newly formed state.

According to West Virginia Encyclopedia, “If they did, then the counties of Berkeley, Jefferson, and Frederick would also, upon voter approval, be included in West Virginia.”

While Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties did vote to join West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Frederick counties were unable to vote due to being under Confederate control. Despite this, the Reorganized Government “gave its consent to the formation of the new state consisting of 48 counties plus Berkeley, Jefferson, and Frederick ‘whenever the voters of said counties’ assented.”

And so in December 1862, Congress created West Virginia, though it did not specify the inclusion of Berkeley or Jefferson. It wasn’t until May 28, 1863, that Berkeley and Jefferson counties were able to vote in favor of joining the new state.

Finally, West Virginia was officially formed on June 20, 1863.

It wasn’t until after the war in December 1865 that Virginia repealed the laws that consented to the inclusion of Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Eventually, the issue was carried to the Supreme Court where Virginia argued that Congress did not include the two counties when West Virginia was approved for statehood and that the votes held were fraudulent.

Virginia v. West Virginia concluded in 1871 with the Supreme Court denying Virginia’s claim (6-3) on the grounds that “the statutes of the Reorganized Government regarding Berkeley and Jefferson effectively created an agreement between the two states that the counties would become part of West Virginia ‘whenever’ voters assented.”

The final decision had the additional benefit of helping legitimize West Virginia’s statehood.