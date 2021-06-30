The Tri-State’s only reptile rescue offers exotic reptile classes for a good cause

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A local reptile rescue is continuing to share their knowledge with the community.

Mountain State Reptile Rescue is the only reptile rescue in the Tri-State area. The non-profit organization provides free rescue services all around the country.

“They become kind of like your kids,” said the owner of Mountain State Reptile Rescue, Andy McKee. “They are a living animal just like anything else. It’s all about perception. I’m a firm believer that if you give an animal love they will give it back to you.”

The organization is working to reduce the negative stigma surrounding reptiles and amphibians, and this summer, community members can have a wild experience learning about all sorts of exotic reptiles.

“It’s a lot of fun to just be able to geek out with my passion and share it with these kids and get a good laugh out of it,” said McKee.

From kindergarteners to adults, the summer herpetology class provides fun for all ages.

“We truly do have something for everybody here,” said McKee. “Whether they know it or not they are learning.”

Through the class, you can learn all about exotic reptiles from around the world, and the cost of the class goes towards helping the organization to continue providing its services.

“Anything that we charge for goes to help actually keep the rescue portion of it for free,” said McKee.

This class can inform you about what types of reptiles are around you and your home and whether you should be concerned with them.

