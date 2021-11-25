All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

The West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights opens Thanksgiving Day

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights drive-through exhibit and events kick off Thanksgiving Day.

The grand opening is led by the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield Police Department. The Holiday of Lights is free, but donations are encouraged. The city is also celebrating its 25th anniversary of the Holiday of Lights.

Hours and times for the light exhibit are from Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 6:00 to 10:00 pm. The last day to view the lights are on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The city will also host an animated Christmas tree light show. Every half hour from 6:00 to 10:00 pm, with a light display and holiday music.

Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights is located at Lotito Park in Bluefield, West Virginia at 1780 Stadium Drive. The animated tree is located at 617 Raleigh Street, Bluefield, West Virginia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS