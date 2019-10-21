Theatre West Virginia gearing up for annual haunted coal mine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Exhibition Coal Mine will host its 6th annual Haunted Coal Mine as a fundraiser for Theatre West Virginia. People will get to experience the talent of the actors from Woodrow Wilson High School but also get in the spooky spirit.

General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, said the theme this year is Nightmare on Ewart Avenue.

“Ewart Avenue is right out here. So you never know what you might get,” Hill said. “Whatever your nightmare is, whether it’s Freddy Kruger, is it clowns, is it zombies, is it Godzilla. We don’t know it might end up in the coal mine.”

The Haunted Coal Mine starts Tuesday, October 22, and runs until Saturday, October 26. Tickets can be bought at Exhibition Coal Mine.