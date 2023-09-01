CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual school rankings for the 2023-24 school year, including several from the Tri-State region.

The rankings are based on college readiness, assessment scores, graduation rate, higher education opportunities and underserved student performance.

Best Public High Schools

  1. Morgantown High School – Monongalia County
  2. George Washington High School – Kanawha County
  3. University High School – Monongalia County
  4. Bridgeport High School – Harrison County
  5. Hurricane High School – Putnam County
  6. Saint Albans High School – Kanawha County
  7. Jefferson High School – Jefferson County
  8. Herbert Hoover High School – Kanawha County
  9. Cabell Midland High School – Cabell County
  10. Washington High School – Jefferson County
  11. Shady Springs High School – Raleigh County
  12. Winfield High School – Putnam County
  13. Tug Valley High School – Mingo County
  14. East Fairmont High School – Marion County
  15. Wheeling Park High School – Ohio County
  16. Woodrow Wilson High School – Raleigh County
  17. Nitro High School – Kanawha County
  18. North Marion High School – Marion County
  19. Roane County High School – Roane County
  20. Williamstown High School – Wood County
  21. Ripley High School – Jackson County
  22. Fairmont Senior High School – Marion County
  23. Huntington High School – Cabell County
  24. Wahama High School – Mason County
  25. Musselman High School – Berkeley County
  26. Gilmer County High School – Gilmer County
  27. Parkersburg High School – Wood County
  28. Frankfort High School – Mineral County
  29. Greenbrier East High School – Greenbrier County
  30. James Monroe High School – Monroe County
  31. Spring Mills High School – Berkeley County
  32. Capital High School – Kanawha County
  33. Princeton Senior High School – Mercer County
  34. Tucker County High School – Tucker County
  35. Magnolia High School – Wetzel County
  36. Ravenswood High School – Jackson County
  37. Pikeview High School – Mercer County
  38. Berkeley Springs High School – Morgan County
  39. Pocahontas County High School – Pocahontas County
  40. Tyler Consolidated High School – Tyler County
  41. Doddridge County High School – Doddridge County
  42. Parkersburg South High School – Wood County
  43. Clay-Battelle High School – Monongalia County
  44. East Hardy High School – Hardy County
  45. Braxton County High School – Braxton County
  46. Robert C. Byrd High School – Harrison County
  47. Buffalo High School – Putnam County
  48. Clay County High School – Clay County
  49. Paden City High School – Wetzel County
  50. Brooke High School – Brooke County

As far as small public schools go, Tug Valley, Williamstown, Wahama, Gilmer County and Tucker County were the top schools with fewer than 460 students—the historical classification for class A schools.

Best Private High Schools

  1. Charleston Catholic High School – Kanawha County
  2. Christian Faith Academy – Boone County
  3. Turkey Ridge Independent Baptist School – Wyoming County
  4. Cross Lanes Christian School – Kanawha County
  5. Heritage Christian School – Jackson County
  6. Elk Valley Christian School – Kanawha County
  7. Parkersburg Christian School – Wood County
  8. Parkersburg Catholic High School – Wood County
  9. Harvest Jubilee Christian Academy – Putnam County
  10. Wood County Christian School – Wood County

To see the full list of schools and their scores in different categories, click here. To compare how this year's top 10 schools changed from last year, click here.