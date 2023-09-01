CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual school rankings for the 2023-24 school year, including several from the Tri-State region.

The rankings are based on college readiness, assessment scores, graduation rate, higher education opportunities and underserved student performance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Best Public High Schools

Morgantown High School – Monongalia County George Washington High School – Kanawha County University High School – Monongalia County Bridgeport High School – Harrison County Hurricane High School – Putnam County Saint Albans High School – Kanawha County Jefferson High School – Jefferson County Herbert Hoover High School – Kanawha County Cabell Midland High School – Cabell County Washington High School – Jefferson County Shady Springs High School – Raleigh County Winfield High School – Putnam County Tug Valley High School – Mingo County East Fairmont High School – Marion County Wheeling Park High School – Ohio County Woodrow Wilson High School – Raleigh County Nitro High School – Kanawha County North Marion High School – Marion County Roane County High School – Roane County Williamstown High School – Wood County Ripley High School – Jackson County Fairmont Senior High School – Marion County Huntington High School – Cabell County Wahama High School – Mason County Musselman High School – Berkeley County Gilmer County High School – Gilmer County Parkersburg High School – Wood County Frankfort High School – Mineral County Greenbrier East High School – Greenbrier County James Monroe High School – Monroe County Spring Mills High School – Berkeley County Capital High School – Kanawha County Princeton Senior High School – Mercer County Tucker County High School – Tucker County Magnolia High School – Wetzel County Ravenswood High School – Jackson County Pikeview High School – Mercer County Berkeley Springs High School – Morgan County Pocahontas County High School – Pocahontas County Tyler Consolidated High School – Tyler County Doddridge County High School – Doddridge County Parkersburg South High School – Wood County Clay-Battelle High School – Monongalia County East Hardy High School – Hardy County Braxton County High School – Braxton County Robert C. Byrd High School – Harrison County Buffalo High School – Putnam County Clay County High School – Clay County Paden City High School – Wetzel County Brooke High School – Brooke County

As far as small public schools go, Tug Valley, Williamstown, Wahama, Gilmer County and Tucker County were the top schools with fewer than 460 students—the historical classification for class A schools.

Best Private High Schools

Charleston Catholic High School – Kanawha County Christian Faith Academy – Boone County Turkey Ridge Independent Baptist School – Wyoming County Cross Lanes Christian School – Kanawha County Heritage Christian School – Jackson County Elk Valley Christian School – Kanawha County Parkersburg Christian School – Wood County Parkersburg Catholic High School – Wood County Harvest Jubilee Christian Academy – Putnam County Wood County Christian School – Wood County

To see the full list of schools and their scores in different categories, click here. To compare how this year’s top 10 schools changed from last year, click here.