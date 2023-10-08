CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that it’s October, kids, couples and families across America will begin looking for a place to pick the perfect pumpkin.

In a recent vote, Family Destinations Guide determined the best three pumpkin patches in each state, according to families, and these are the ones in West Virginia.

1. Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg

One of the big draw of Orr’s is that it is open almost all week. On Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy a pumpkin patch, pick-your-own apples and a bakery with apple cider and doughnuts. There are three tiers of tickets ranging from $7.99 to $14.99 per person.

This is much more than a pumpkin patch though, and every ticket includes general admission, a scenic hayride, and access to the Farmer Fun Playground, Orrnado Double Slide, Corn Maze with Spooky Storybook Trail, Barnyard Buddy Hoppers, corn hole, bubble fun, the Diggers and photo opportunities.

There is also live music from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and on Fridays from 4-7 p.m., the Hedgesville Farmers Market is being held at the farm.

For more information, visit the Orr’s Farm Market website.

2. Okes Family Farm in Inwood

Admission to this Berkeley County farm includes a try in the corn maze as well as photo opportunities and activities for kids. It is open 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to Family Destinations Guide. The Okes Family Farm website says that tickets are $10 per person over the age of four, but families with four or more people get a discounted rate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pumpkin prices range from $1-25 depending on the size and kind of pumpkin. Keep in mind that the farm only accepts cash and checks. For more information, visit the farm’s website.

3. Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo

Until Oct. 29, Gritt’s Farm in Putnam County is offering tickets to its “Fall Family Fun” Farm, which has 30 attractions including multiple slides, animals, wagon rides, tire mountain, the Corn Barn and multiple other pumpkin and fall themed activities. The farm also has a garden and farmers market outside the fall events. It is open from 2-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the fall fun start at $17.95 on weekends, but there are discounts for weekday tickets, grandparents and people who order their tickets online.

To see the best pumpkin patch in every state, according to the poll, click here.