CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s no “Bad Blood” with this ranking.

The Mountain State followed in 15 other states’ footsteps with Taylor Swift being their most searched-for artist, according to a study by casinos.com.

The “Anti-Hero” star wasn’t the only artist West Virginians couldn’t get enough of. Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Drake and Beyoncé rounded out the top five.

The most popular artists in West Virginia include:

Taylor Swift Travis Scott Luke Combs Drake Beyoncé Justin Bieber Morgan Wallen Miley Cyrus The Weeknd Kanye West

Here are the most popular artists in the U.S.:

Taylor Swift Luke Combs Drake Beyoncé Morgan Wallen Travis Scott Bruce Springsteen Harry Styles Lil Baby Justin Bieber

It makes sense that the “Shake It Off” singer is the most popular artist in West Virginia and the U.S.

Swifties went all out for Taylor in 2023. Apple Music named Swift their artist of the year, she was the most listened-to artist in 2023, according to Spotify, and her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” grossed more than $200 million worldwide and is coming out on streaming in December 2023.