CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years.

Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the highest increase in mental distress at 4%. Overall, Maine, North Dakota and Ohio saw the highest stress increase.

While West Virginia’s level of mental distress is high, some counties in West Virginia have an even more concerning stress level. Compared to the state’s total stress increase of 4%, some counties saw an increase by as much as 12% since 2017.

According to a MyBioSource data collection, Wirt, McDowell, Boone, Mingo, Randolph, Summers and Upshur counties all saw at least a 10% increase in physically and mentally stressed people, with Wirt at 12% and McDowell at 11%.

Ohio County saw the only decrease in stress in the state with a -1% increase in physical stress, however, the county still saw an overall stress increase.

The full ranking for all 55 West Virginia counties is as follows:

RankCounty % Physical Stress
Change		% Mental Health
Change		% Total Stress
Change
1Wirt5712
2McDowell4711
3Boone3710
4Mingo3710
5Randolph4610
6Summers4610
7Upshur4610
8Lincoln369
9Wayne369
10Braxton358
11Calhoun268
12Fayette268
13Grant268
14Logan358
15Marion358
16Marshall358
17Pocahontas268
18Preston358
19Wyoming268
20Barbour257
21Clay257
22Mason257
23Monroe257
24Pendleton257
25Pleasants257
26Ritchie257
27Roane257
28Webster257
29Wetzel257
30Doddridge246
31Greenbrier246
32Hampshire246
33Hancock246
34Jackson246
35Lewis246
36Mercer246
37Nicholas156
38Taylor156
39Tucker246
40Tyler156
41Brooke145
42Cabell145
43Hardy145
44Harrison145
45Kanawha145
46Morgan145
47Putnam235
48Berkeley134
49Gilmer134
50Raleigh044
51Wood134
52Jefferson033
53Mineral033
54Monongalia033
55Ohio-132
Based on data from County Health Rankings