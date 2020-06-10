Thinking digitally? COVID-19 forces changes to campaign strategies

CHARLESTON. WV (WOWK) – Candidates were out on street corners for the final day of stumping for votes, with traditional “honk and wave” events.

But gone this year are door-to-door campaigns where social distancing prevents a lot of personal interaction. Candidates were forced to get creative, especially with technology.

“A lot of people my age are already comfortable using social media, but we’ve been using Facebook, Twitter, Zoom conferencing video calls. It’s been really a technological campaign this year,” said James Elam, D-Candidate for WV House for Dist. 36.

But the changes have been challenging to say the least. Politics is a very personal matter to many people and face-to-face interaction with voters can be crucial.

“I wasn’t able to go and have a big fundraiser. And you know for a guy who’s just running for the first time, that was a big deal to me. Because that was a big opportunity for me to meet other people and ask them for donations,” said Brady Campbell, R-Candidate for WV House for Dist. 35.

One candidate for governor was holding a Facebook town hall meeting, while another was sending cell phone video from him at his polling place. It’s been tough to compete for attention while a pandemic dominated the headlines.

“People didn’t really start paying attention to the election until about a week-and-a-half, to two weeks ago. I don’t know how these things turn out. You would assume it’s good for the incumbents, but it’s also good for those campaigns that are the best organized,” said Tom Susman of TSG Consulting.

In an old school coincidence, both candidates we interviewed today, had their mom’s campaigning with them. It gets no more grassroots than that.

“Candidates tell me they hope campaigns go back to normal for the fall election. But if there is a second wave of COVID-19, they’re prepared to campaign old-school and new-school, just as they did in the primary,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

