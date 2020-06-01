CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The third wrongful death lawsuit was filed today against the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Clarksburg.
This one was filed on behalf of the son and daughter of retired Navy Seaman John W. Hallman.
All three lawsuits relate to as many as 11 mysterious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center which came to light in mid-2019.
The suit blames the leadership team at the hospital for failing to follow established policies on medical care, hospital care and medical reporting – concluding “the wrongful death of retired Seaman John W. Hallman was a foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s negligence … “
Despite urgings from the state’s congressional delegation, the investigation is still open by the U.S. Justice Department.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Clinic at Covenant House open with extended hours
- St. Albans man sentenced for federal drug conviction
- Heat bounces back Tuesday, storm chances increase Wednesday
- Candidates for WV Governor, US Senate on their race to for the 2020 Primary Election
- Possible deadly error, brain scanning device used by surgeons recalled by FDA
- Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
- Medical examiner lists George Floyd’s death as homicide
- Third lawsuit filed in case of suspicious death of veterans
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
- ‘Keeping Kids Cool’: Kentucky State Police warn to not leave children in hot cars