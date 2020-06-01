Third lawsuit filed in case of suspicious death of veterans

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The third wrongful death lawsuit was filed today against the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Clarksburg.

This one was filed on behalf of the son and daughter of retired Navy Seaman John W. Hallman.

All three lawsuits relate to as many as 11 mysterious deaths at the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center which came to light in mid-2019.

The suit blames the leadership team at the hospital for failing to follow established policies on medical care, hospital care and medical reporting – concluding “the wrongful death of retired Seaman John W. Hallman was a foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s negligence … “

Despite urgings from the state’s congressional delegation, the investigation is still open by the U.S. Justice Department.

