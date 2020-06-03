Third Marshall student-athlete test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Another Marshall University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say as the student was tested for the virus as part of the established COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts. The student is asymptomatic, officials say, and the cases is not believed to be related to the three cases announced Monday. Public health officials also do not believe any of the cases were contracted on campus.

Test results are pending for two additional student-athletes, university officials say.

The university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is working with Marshall Health physicians and Athletics Department staff, to make certain all established protocols are being followed.

The university says the measures include:

A mandatory one-week self-isolation for all student-athletes arriving on campus.

Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must receive a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation.

All Athletics Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are being tested

Any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.

According to university officials, the most recent student-athlete who tested positive is in quarantine, as are the three cases announced Monday. The student-athlete’s close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including quarantine or self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

Officials say the health and safety of employees and students continues to be Marshall’s top priority. For university updates regarding COVID-19, visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.

