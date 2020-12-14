Thomas Health administers first COVID-19 vaccine in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thomas Health is the first health care facility in West Virginia to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thomas Health is incredibly grateful for the partnership the exists between the health system, National Guard, and the State of West Virginia.” Brian L. Ulery, Chief Operating Officer for Thomas Health said.

The first person in the state to receive the vaccine was Kishore Challa, MD, officials with Thomas Health said.

“I am very privileged to receive the vaccine. It is amazing a vaccine became available in less than a year,” Challa said.

“We are proud of our physicians and staff whose actions lead the community through difficult times, such as this pandemic. We look forward to expanding vaccinations to the community when they become available,” Dr. Matthew Upton, Chief Medical Officer.