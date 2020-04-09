Thomas Health announces plan for surge hospital in West Virginia

CHARlESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thomas Health is announcing a plan for a surge hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Thomas Health says it was approached by the Department of Human Resources and member of the Thomas Memorial Hospital medical staff Senator Tom Takubo with a proposal to establish Saint Francis as an Alternative COVID19 Positive Surge Facility in preparation for a possible surge of the virus.

Saint Francis in central West Virginia is surrounded by multiple nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Thomas Health says the task force deemed it as an ideal transition facility.

“It’s part of our mission, it’s part of being a faith-based institution,” says Dan Lauffer, President

and CEO of Thomas Health. “We felt that this was something that we needed to do to help our

community.”

For several weeks, the healthcare system and government entities have been discussing planning strategies that would be in place for COVID-19 positive patients in the event of a surge to help alleviate the strain on the hospital systems, Thomas Health says. The facility can accommodate up to 96 beds. Thirty-six beds will be available for use as soon as Friday, April 10 and additional beds will be available as the needs arise.

