CHARlESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thomas Health is announcing a plan for a surge hospital for COVID-19 patients.
Thomas Health says it was approached by the Department of Human Resources and member of the Thomas Memorial Hospital medical staff Senator Tom Takubo with a proposal to establish Saint Francis as an Alternative COVID19 Positive Surge Facility in preparation for a possible surge of the virus.
Saint Francis in central West Virginia is surrounded by multiple nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Thomas Health says the task force deemed it as an ideal transition facility.
“It’s part of our mission, it’s part of being a faith-based institution,” says Dan Lauffer, President
and CEO of Thomas Health. “We felt that this was something that we needed to do to help our
community.”
For several weeks, the healthcare system and government entities have been discussing planning strategies that would be in place for COVID-19 positive patients in the event of a surge to help alleviate the strain on the hospital systems, Thomas Health says. The facility can accommodate up to 96 beds. Thirty-six beds will be available for use as soon as Friday, April 10 and additional beds will be available as the needs arise.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio manufacturers to make 1 million face shields in the next 5 weeks
- Thomas Health announces plan for surge hospital in West Virginia
- LIVE NOW: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,512 cases, 213 deaths
- Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
- Gov. Justice confirms WV’s fifth COVID-19 death
- Storms cause tree to crash on Putnam County home
- WV Gov. Jim Justice to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.
- Total of seven Eastbrook Center patients test positive for COVID-19, testing complete
- Mobile homes pushed from foundation in Vinton County storms