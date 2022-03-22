CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ryan Thorn has been appointed to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s West Virginia Rural Development Office.

Thorn is born, raised and educated in the Mountain State and currently serves as the Economic Development Manager for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) where he has worked for five years, the senator’s office says.

Before working for the senator, he had 15 years of professional experience in the private and public sectors, working in government affairs and economic development, according to Manchin’s office.

“Born and raised in West Virginia, Ryan Thorn has spent his career advocating for West Virginians, small businesses and communities to better our entire state through economic development, expansion and workforce retention,” said Manchin.

Thorn has a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College and a master’s degree from West Virginia University. He is also a board member for the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation. Manchin’s office says Thorn was the first in his immediate family to graduate from college and has become an advocate for lifelong learning.

He grew up the son of a coal miner and says he was taught the importance of hard work, serving others and dedication to creating opportunities for rural communities from an early age.

While working for Senator Manchin, Thorn’s role has included working with local, state and federal stakeholders to attract new businesses and expand existing ones, strengthen public infrastructure, develop a skilled and ready workforce, and create economically diverse communities throughout West Virginia, the senator’s office says.

“Ryan has been a tremendous public servant, helping countless West Virginians and organizations during his time serving the great people of West Virginia as a dedicated member of my staff. I have been very fortunate to have Ryan on my staff, and the people of West Virginia have been better for it. Ryan will be sorely missed, and while Gayle and I are sad to see him leave we know he will continue his great work for the Mountain State at USDA. Congratulations and good luck to Ryan in his new endeavor, the USDA is lucky to have you joining their team in West Virginia.”