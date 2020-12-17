Thousands more vaccinated, but COVID-19 cases spike in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After three days of shots, thousands of health care workers in the Mountain State have now been vaccinated. Most who got the shots are reporting few, if any problems.

“And I think just like the Governor and just like the First Lady, I have had no real side-effects of the vaccine,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

While the health care worker shots continue, the next group of people vaccinated will be nursing home residents and workers.

“Today we are having clinics in 14 Stonerise facilities. And by the end of today we will have vaccinated, just our own Lifetree Pharmacies, 25 percent of the of the skilled nursing facilities in the State of West Virginia,” said Todd Jones, of AMFM Nursing & Rehabilitation.

After nursing homes, first responders are next. As for when the general population will get shots, the governor says March 1st, but there will be priorities based on risk.

“We’ll start with anyone over the age of 60. And then we will drift down to anyone over the age of 50, that has some level of pre-existing conditions,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Here are the latest numbers. 60 more West Virginians have died since Monday, bringing the statewide total to one-thousand-39. there are 11-hundred-41 new cases since yesterday, and there are now more than 21-thousand active cases across the Mountain State.

“The head of the West Virginia National Guard says two shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines were delayed in getting to two undisclosed locations because of today’s nasty weather. He says those vaccines will be delivered by tomorrow,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.