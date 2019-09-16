Thousands of census jobs available in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The census tells us exactly how many people there are in the United States and the federal government needs help counting those people. If you are looking for work, Uncle Sam is looking for you.

Marshall University Junior Ron Bonecutter and his friend, Wyatt Dean, are looking for a job. “It’s definitely appealing,” Bonecutter said. “The flexible hours, the money that comes in with those hours.”

The two students are also in the National Guard and want a job where they can give back. “I’ve always been one to help the community and help out West Virginia in any way that I can,” Dean said.

Tucked back in the corner of a job fair at Marshall University Monday was a sign for them both, and could be a sign for you, too.

“Having something like the census that lets you work whenever you want, whenever you need to, as long as you get your work done and they pay you well to do it,” Bonecutter said. “Having that kind of opportunity is a real game-changer.”

It’s not just an opportunity for students, this is an opportunity for everyone. The government has 21,000 positions open in West Virginia for census takers. In Cabell County, there are hiring nearly 1,000. The hours are flexible and the pay starts at $13.50 per hour.

“You’re doing a service to the entire nation,” Bonecutter said.

Bonecutter says the whole reason for the government is to make people’s lives easier and more rewarding to live here. With the census job, you stay right in the community you live.

“It’s the American Dream,” Bonecutter said.

For more information on working for Census 2020 click here.