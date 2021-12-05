Thousands turn out for colorful Christmas parade in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of people showed up at noon Saturday for the annual Nitro Christmas Parade. Popular cartoon characters joined Santa and his reindeer on the parade route along First Avenue.

The crowd was treated to colorful floats and a compliment of marching bands. Frosty the Snowman was there, too. Serving as co-grand marshals were the State AAA girls high school basketball champions from Nitro High School.

“It’s a great honor. Honestly we worked really hard for it and we proved ourselves last year at the state tournament. So it’s an honor for everyone to come out and support us, and have faith in us. It means a lot,” said Emily Lancaster, who plays center on the Nitro High Basketball State Championship team.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Director, Doctor Sherri Young, also served as co-grand marshal.

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis also rode in the Nitro Christmas parade.