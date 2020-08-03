Threat of COVID-19 closes Lincoln County Courthouse

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lincoln County Courthouse will close until further notice due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. Emergency hearings will continue to be held.

Residents will be able to call county courts including circuit, family and magistrate throughout the courthouse’s closing.

The order will remain in effect until Chief Judge Jay M Hoke or Hon. William S. Thompson, judges of the 25th Judicial Circuit, issue a reopening order.

