GRAFTON, WV (WBOY) – Memorial Day is a huge deal in Grafton, and this year is the first time that the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade was held in its full glory since COVID.

But this year’s 155th annual parade was delayed due to a social media threat, according to the Grafton Police Department. According to police, the threat was against the town of Grafton in general and not the parade specifically, but Chief of Police Robert Beltner decided to delay the parade just in case.

A quick investigation involving the Grafton Police, West Virginia State Police, Clarksburg Police and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined that there was no threat and that the person involved was not in the area.

The parade, which was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., continued as usual after about a 20-minute delay. Police along the parade route did take additional measures to make sure everyone in attendance was safe, according to Grafton Police.