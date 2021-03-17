Three arrested in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wayne County Deputies arrested three men yesterday in separate incidents.

Jovan Carpenter

Deputies arrested Jovan Carpenter, of Detroit, in the Prichard area during an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

During the stop, Carpenter allegedly attempted to destroy a distribution quantity of Heroin. He faces charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver – Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Obstruction.

Lester ‘Lee’ Spurlock

Road Patrol Deputies arrested Lester ‘Lee’ Spurlock, of Huntington, in the Ceredo area on felony warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

During the investigation, deputies seized Heroin and Methamphetamine during drug deal in the Lavalette area. During the bust, deputies also siezed a handgun.

Deputies charged Spurlock with Possession with Intent to Deliver- Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver- Methamphetamine and Pseudoephedrine Altered.

Joseph Bartram

Joseph Bartram, of Fort Gay, was arrested after he allegedly struck a vehicle and then shot at the victim.

He faces charges including two count of Wanton Endangerment, Assault and Leaving the scene.