UPDATE: Investigators confirm five people dead from house fire, crews searching for possible sixth victim

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE 10:50 a.m. 12/9/2020: Investigators are releasing further details on Tuesday’s fatal house fire.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies, West Virginia State troopers, Fairlea Ambulance Service, and firefighters from nine different departments responded to the home on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg Tuesday afternoon.

West Virginia State Fire Marshals are further investigating the cause of the fire, which totally destroyed the home.

Investigators confirmed the bodies of four victims were found and brought out from the home and a fifth was located outside. Deputies said crews are searching for a possible sixth victim. The bodies were taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s office.

Investigators determined a timeline of events, but are waiting for further evidence. More details will will be released, depending on confirmation from the state medical examiner.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. 12/9/2020 — A Greenbrier County house fire with injuries turned tragic, with three area students losing their lives.

Administrators with Greenbrier County Schools confirmed three Frankford Elementary students died from Tuesday’s fire in Williamsburg.

In an email to parents obtained by 59News, Frankford Elementary Principal Linda King said “our entire school family is affected by this news.” She encouraged parents to contact teachers, counselors, and administrators regarding any concerns over their child’s reaction to this loss.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said investigators are still reaching out to the families of these victims. We are not releasing their names at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — 12/8/2020 7:43 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: First responders are on the scene of a house fire in Greenbrier County.

911 dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 2020 for a fire on Flynn’s Creek Road in Williamsburg.

Dispatchers confirmed there are injuries, but the extent of those injuries, or how many people need medical attention is unknown at this time.

Fire departments from Tri-County, Williamsburg, Clintonville, Frankford, and Fairlea are on scene. West Virginia State Troopers as well as the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department are at the home as well. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is being called in to investigate.

Dispatchers advise people to avoid the area as first responders work to get the investigation started.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.