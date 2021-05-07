Three indicted in 2020 double murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people have been indicted in a double murder that took place in 2020.

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brandon Smith, Corey Turner and Dustin Lyons have all been indicted on charges related to the crime.

Smith has been indicted on two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Turner and Lyons are indicted on two counts of accessories to murder.

“The perpetrators of these heinous murders, the likes of which are rarely seen in Mason County, will be brought to justice, and while nothing we do will ever bring the victims back, making sure that these Defendants never step foot in society again will hopefully bring some closure to the victims’ families,” Gaskins stated.

In November 2020, deputies were dispatched to Whitten Ridge Road in Glenwood, where Ivan Lambert and Rickey Pickens were murdered and James Smith Jr. was injured in the same shooting.