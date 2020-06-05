1  of  2
Three inmates, one employee test positive for COVID-19 in WV corrections centers

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state is continuing its efforts to test all inmates and corrections employees in the state.

Justice says at this time 15 facilities have been tested, with 3,300 inmates and 1,700 employees have been tested and 1,700 employees have been tested so far.

The governor says of the 550 results received from inmates, three have tested positive at this time. The inmates are all at separate facilities – one at Eastern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility, one at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and Correctional Facility and one at Martinsburg Correctional Center and Jail.

Of the 400 employees whose test results have come back, only one has tested positive at this time. Justice says all three inmates are quarantined in their facilities and the employee is quarantined at home. All four are in good condition and not showing any symptoms, according to the governor.

