COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach now found in three WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says three cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County have been traced to travel related to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Cases linked to the vacation area were first reported from the Preston County Health Department Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD, is urging anyone who has traveled to the Myrtle Beach area to get tested for the virus.

“Even though Friday is a holiday, our clinic will be open,” Dr. Young said. “If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department clinic at 108 Lee Street East, will accept patients from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Health department officials say appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 304-348-1088. Walk-ins may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is also now investigating cases of COVID-19 possibly linked to Myrtle Beach travel. The department’s case contact tracing unit says it is completing the interviewing process in the investigation and advising isolation and quarantine procedures those affected.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department asks residents to recognize the risks for COVID-19 spread while planning for summer events such as holiday and vacation activities, or graduation visits from relatives and those outside their families, and to follow the existing guidelines from the CDC and health officials to prevent new infections.

Officials with the CHHD remind everyone to practice protective measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact and covering coughs and sneezes.

“Prevention will always beat case contact tracing in the control of an infectious disease,” said Dr.

Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell Huntington Health Department. “Cabell

Countians have done a great job of protecting themselves, but the reopening and reconnecting we

are enjoying increases our risks and requires us to pay extra attention to taking care of each

other.”

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (304) 526-6544.

