Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County are reporting three additional residents have died of COVID-19. The new deaths bring the county to 303 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old female who died Jan. 16, a 67-year-old female who died Feb. 15 and a 68-year-old male who died March 10.

The county is also reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 31, bringing the total to 13,297 cases since the pandemic began. Active cases are at 654, up from Tuesday’s report. A total of 12,340 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources listed Kanawha County as orange on its County Alert System map with a current positivity rate of 5.21%.