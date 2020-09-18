Three more West Virginia counties go red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting three more counties have gone red on West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System.

Fayette County has a seven day rolling average of 25.94 daily cases per 100,000 people, Mingo has 27.44, and Putnam has 25.31. Kanawha County remains red at 25.66.

Boone County and Monongalia County are listed as orange, and Pocahontas, Ohio, Jackson, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Wyoming are gold. 24 counties are yellow, and 17 counties.

While the rest of the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map will be updated tomorrow, Sept. 19, Fayette, Mingo and Putnam counties have already been added as red on that map today.

The WV DHHR reports three additional deaths in the Mountian State. State health officials say an 83-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, and a 62-year old male from Logan County have died due to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, the WV DHHR confirms 253 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 13,683 cases and 297 deaths since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,375 active cases, 175 current hospitalizations and 10,011 recoveries.

The state’s current daily percent positive rate is 4.85%, down from yesterday’s rate. The cumulative percent positive rate is continuing to rise, listed at 2.72%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

