Coronavirus Updates

Three new WV deaths as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Mountain State

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting three additional deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 106 deaths related to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Mineral County and a 93-year old female from Brooke County.

As of 10 a.m., July 27, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 263,669 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 39 new cases for a total of 5,999 total cases and 106 deaths.

Confirmed cases by county include, case confirmed by lab test/probable case: 

Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (598/20), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (278/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (62/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (683/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (49/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (156/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (87/0), Mineral (97/2), Mingo (99/2), Monongalia (814/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (148/1), Raleigh (131/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (175/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (214/10), Wyoming (16/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS