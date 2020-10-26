Three test positive for COVID-19 at Huntington High School, 19 asked to quarantine

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cabell County Schools, and 19 more people have been asked to quarantine.

County school officials say two of those who tested positive were last at the school Tuesday, Oct. 20 and the third person was last at the school Monday, Oct. 19.

The school conducted contact tracing in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell County Health Department to identify the individuals who have been asked to quarantine.

Huntington High School remains open and on the previously announced blended learning schedule.

