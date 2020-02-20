Three West Virginia hospitals align to enhance patient care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center has signed a clinical affiliation agreement with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Plateau Medical Center to increase patient access to local medical services, according to a press release from CAMC. The clinical affiliation is designed to foster collaboration and enhance the quality of health care in southern West Virginia.

“Working together makes sense with the ever-changing health care landscape,” said Bill Preston, president, PMC board of directors. “This new affiliation has tremendous possibilities and will ultimately provide more clinical resources to our patients right here in the community.”

Through the collaboration, the medical centers will work to improve the overall patient care continuum by bringing more clinical resources to Greenbrier and Fayette county patients. According to CAMC, cardiovascular services are a particular need in both counties, which have some of the nation’s highest levels of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

“Our focus is always on how we can best meet patient needs and closer collaboration between our organizations will benefit our region,” said David Ramsey, CAMC chief executive officer. “GVMC and PMC are strong hospitals, with skilled, compassionate providers. We are excited to work together with them to increase access to quality, compassionate medical care in southern West Virginia.”

CAMC’s cardiology specialists will begin providing telecardiology support and consults to the physicians caring for patients at GVMC and PMC, allowing more patients to stay in the community for care.

“This new affiliation has tremendous possibilities and will ultimately provide more clinical resources to our patients right here in the community,” said Dr. Chris White, president, GVMC board of directors.

