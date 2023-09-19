CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three West Virginia schools on Tuesday were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, these schools are three of the 353 named National Blue Ribbon Schools. They say Blue Ribbon Schools are picked by the performance of the school or by closing achievement gaps between subgroups of students.

The three schools honored on Tuesday include:

Sherman Elementary School – Comfort, Boone County

Jayenne Elementary School – Fairmont, Marion County

Ritchie Elementary School – Wheeling, Ohio County

In 2022, three schools were also named Blue Ribbon Schools. These included Culloden Elementary School (Cabell County), Evans Elementary School (Jackson County) and C.W. Shipley Elementary School (Jefferson County).

Nineteen schools in Ohio and seven in Kentucky were named 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools. To the east of West Virginia, Virginia had 10, Maryland had six, D.C. had four and Pennsylvania had 13.

To see a full list of all the honorees, click here.