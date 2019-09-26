Three West Virginia Schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Education has recognized three West Virginia elementary schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The organization says Greenmont Elementary in Wood County; Hollywood Elementary in Raleigh County; and West Teays Elementary in Putnam County all received the distinction based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine says, “The Blue Ribbon honorees represent the hard work occurring in our schools and the dedication of our educators, school staff, students and families. These three schools hail from three very distinct regions and exemplify how our students may excel even in the midst of difficult circumstances facing our communities and our state as a whole.”

In the past 37 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 9,000 schools. Each year as many as 420 schools may be nominated for this distinction from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virginia Island, the Department of Defense Education Activities and the Bureau of Indian Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos congratulated this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools saying, “We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

The three West Virginia schools will be among the 362 honored by Secretary DeVos at a November ceremony in Washington, DC.

