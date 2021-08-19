Three WV health facilities get $1M each to fight substance abuse

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. A retired high-ranking official with the Drug Enforcement Administration has testified that three large opioid distributors had a “systematic failure” in monitoring suspicious pill orders. Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, testified Tuesday, June8, 2021 in Charleston in a landmark civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WOWK) – Three health care facilities in West Virginia will receive $1 million apiece to treat and prevent substance use disorders in rural communities.

U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The funding will go to the Wirt County Health Service Association, One Voice based in the Wyoming County community of Oceana and the Prestera Center based in Huntington.

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic but for West Virginians living in rural communities, accessing treatment and recovery services can be especially difficult. I am pleased HRSA is investing in three healthcare facilities in West Virginia that will provide treatment and recovery services, as well as work to prevent substance use disorders in rural communities,” said Senator Manchin.

West Virginia for years has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths. Manchin says changes in funding methodology announced earlier this year by the agency now allows dozens more rural health care providers to become eligible.

“This past year has been devastating for our nation’s continued battle against the addiction crisis, especially in more rural states like West Virginia. This epidemic has touched all of us one way or another, and it has left lasting scars on our families and communities. Providing our communities with the resources needed to combat substance use is a vital part of our recovery efforts, as well as providing access to maternal services and obstetrics care,” Senator Capito said.