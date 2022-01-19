Thrift shop a ‘total loss’ following overnight fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Fire say a thrift shop is a total loss following a large fire overnight in the city.

The fire took place at a thift shop beside of St. John’s Church on the 1100 block of Quarrier Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say that the building is a total loss and that investigators are interviewing witnesses to determine the cause. According to some witnesses at the scene, the initial flames were intentionally set by a homeless person trying to burn another homeless person’s tent.

Crews say there may have been someone who went to the hospital from the scene prior to the arrival of the fire crews with CAMC being only a few blocks away.

Brutally cold temperatures made battling the fire extra difficult, with crews having to lay salt down with water freezing on the ground so fast.