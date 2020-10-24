Through the years: 25 years of Homecoming Queens in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Halloween, football and homecoming are some of the hallmarks of a cool fall night in our rural areas, and this year one county in our region is showcasing some of its history during this time!

Calhoun County schools recently put together a compilation of all the county’s homecoming queens from the past 25 years at Calhoun County High School!

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent, Kelli Whytsell who is a former Calhoun Homecoming Queen herself said, Homecoming represents a day of traditions.

“I remember those who graduated from Calhoun High School and remember the times we had during homecoming when I was in school. I also think about the old traditions I had in school and the new traditions that we have developed over the years,” said Whytsell.

The tradition continues with one person crowned each year, including this year, which is included below!

2020 Homecoming Queen – Kaylin Parsons

Homecoming Queen 2019 – Claire Boggs

Homecoming Queen 2018 – Destiney Murphy

Homecoming Queen 2017 – Mercedes Keyanna Ferrell

Homecoming Queen 2016 – Kaylea Bennett

Homecoming Queen 2015 – Miranda Farmer

Homecoming Queen 2014 – Kiersten Arianne Knicley

Homecoming Queen 2013 – Bailie Cain

Homecoming Queen 2012 – Brooklyn Manns

Homecoming Queen 2011 – Amber Wilford

Homecoming Queen 2010 – Amara Yoak

Homecoming Queen 2010 – Amara Yoak

Homecoming Queen 2008 – Kelsey Collins

Homecoming Queen 2007 – Kayla Miller

Homecoming Queen 2006 – Dani Church

Homecoming Queen 2005 – Andrea Hardway

Homecoming Queen 2004 – Melissa Ball (right)

Homecoming Queen 2003 – Brittany Church

Homecoming Queen 2002 – Leah Harold

Homecoming Queen 2001 – Maryellen Bell

Homecoming Queen 2000 – Brandi Richards (right)

Homecoming Queen 1999 – Melissa Law

Homecoming Queen 1998 – Jenni Perkins

Homecoming Queen 1997 – Breeann Nichols

Homecoming Queen 1996 – Lindsey Ritchie

Homecoming Queen 1995 – Kari Hicks

Here is the list of all 25 Calhoun County Homecoming Queens dating back to 1995:

2020 Homecoming Queen – Kaylin Parsons

Kaylin Parsons is the daughter of Paul and Lori Parsons of Grantsville, West Virginia. Kaylin spends her free time riding horses, hanging out with friends and family, playing volleyball, playing basketball, and cheering. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and President of the Class of 2021. Kaylin attends services at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She is a leader in her 4H Group, Captain of the Cheer Squad, and Captain of the Volleyball Team. Kaylin was an intern for Rose Padden and Petty Law Firm, and represented Calhoun Schools as a presenter at the 2019 Multi-State Conference in Evansville, Indiana. After high school, her plans are to further her education at WVU-P enrolling in the nursing program.

Homecoming Queen 2019 – Claire Boggs

Claire Boggs is the daughter of Paula and Steve Boggs. She currently works in retail, and is a dance instructor while taking classes to further her dance technique. She loves to farm and be active outdoors. Claire loves being an Aunt! She also helps with the teen class at her Church. She is currently planning the Up All Night New Year’s Eve Event for Eagle Ranch Ministries. Her Faith has guided, and will continue to guide her through life.

Homecoming Queen 2018 – Destiney Murphy

My name is Destiney Murphy, I was given the honor of being your 2019 Homecoming Queen! After graduating, I continued my education at WVUP for dental assisting and graduated February of 2020! I am currently living in Clarksburg, WV, and working full time at Doctor Condron’s Dental Office. I am also patiently awaiting the arrival of my first child in January of 2021. I am excited to see what the future holds and what adventures await.

Homecoming Queen 2017 – Mercedes Keyanna Ferrell

After graduating from Calhoun County High school in 2018, Mercedes attended West Virginia University. She then decided to take a break from college and worked until she is ready to start again. Mercedes moved to Pennsylvania recently and is going to start school for Esthetics this November.

Homecoming Queen 2016 – Kaylea Bennett

As a 2017 Calhoun County graduate and Homecoming Queen, I am humbled and honored to have grown up and thrived in our Calhoun community and schools. While in high school, I participated in basketball, volleyball, and softball. I also participated in 4-H where I revived my charting pin. Since high school, I have obtained my associates degree in Early Childhood Development and am currently enrolled at West Virginia University to complete my Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development and Family Studies. I have worked at Muriale’s and I’m recently working at Texas Roadhouse and a day care center in Morgantown. In my free time I enjoy hiking, shopping, and spending time with my nephews and family. I would like to wish the future graduates, the current sports teams, and the homecoming royalty the best of luck this year! Good luck Red Devils!

Homecoming Queen 2015 – Miranda Farmer

My name is Miranda Farmer and I was the 2015 Homecoming Queen. I graduated in 2016 and then went on to get my Bachelor’s Degree in psychology at West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2019. I currently live in Looneyville, WV with my fiancé, Logan and my fur baby Duke. I am a Foster Care Case Manager and Adoption Specialist through Necco. I thankful for a job that lets me help children each day.

Homecoming Queen 2014 – Kiersten Arianne Knicley

I’m 24 years old and engaged to Cole Boatright. We have two kids Kalieah (2) and Silas (6 months). We recently bought a farm in Calhoun, and we love it! I previously worked at Fruth Pharmacy as the Manager and after having our first kid, we decided it was best for me to stay home and enjoy our babies being little since Cole works away. I’m planning to go back to school at some point in the future!

Homecoming Queen 2013 – Bailie Cain

Bailie Cain graduated from Calhoun County High School in 2014. She is currently living and working in Kansas City with her boyfriend Zach and Golden Retriever Nala. She graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Communications, Event Planning and Public Relations. She is also a Certified Wedding Planner and blogging over on The B Word.

Homecoming Queen 2012 – Brooklyn Manns

I have been married to Dennis Dye for 6 years. We have 2 children, Terry is 5 and Rosslyn is 4. After being a stay at home mom for 5 years I decided to go back to school to get my LPN licenses. I will be finished up with school in June 2021. Once finished with school, I want to work in a local hospital Emergency Room. Then I’m going to get my RN licenses and eventually work for Health Net.

Homecoming Queen 2011 – Amber Wilford

I graduated from Calhoun County High School in 2012. I have a two year old little boy named Jace, and we live here in Calhoun County. Currently I am a Sales Representative for Farmasi and work at Roane County Family Health Care. My goal is to work toward a higher education in a similar field. In our spare time Jace and I love going on adventures, he is the perfect age for it!

Homecoming Queen 2010 – Amara Yoak

My name is Amara Lazaro-Rivera (Yoak). My parents are David and Melissa Yoak of Grantsville, WV. I am a graduate of CMHS and Glenville State College. I am currently teaching at Elkview Middle School as an 8th Grade Math Teacher. I reside in Charleston, WV with my husband, Isreal Lazaro-Rivera and our two fur babies, Cinder & Blue.

Homecoming Queen 2009 – Brandi Bain

Brandi Bain is a 2010 graduate of Calhoun County High School. After graduating high school, she attended West Virginia University, graduating in 2014 with a bachelors degree in Criminology and Investigation, with minors in History and Communications. She currently advocates for survivors of trauma in WV. Brandi works for HOPE, inc. a dual domestic violence and rape crisis program which serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. She serves as the agency wide Sexual Violence Services Coordinator and also a victim advocate in Gilmer county. Brandi begins in her Master’s Degree Program in Social Work in the Spring of 2021. When Brandi is not working, she’s with her long term partner, Aaron, and their dogs and cat.

Homecoming Queen 2008 – Kelsey Collins

My husband and I reside in Clarksburg, WV. I currently work as a cardiac sonographer at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center. We enjoy going on adventures with our golden retriever, Cooper. I spend my free time at Covenant Family Church where I serve as a youth leader. I have had the pleasure of going to India on mission trips to provide medical care and spread the gospel to some of the world’s most under-served people. When life gets hectic and stressful, I always find myself back in Calhoun to reset, spend time with family, and get back to my roots.

Homecoming Queen 2007 – Kayla Miller

Kayla graduated Glenville State College in 2012 as a double-major in Accounting and Marketing with a minor in Nonprofit Leadership Management. She began her accounting career by accepting a position as an auditor for Arnett Carbis Toothman, followed by a three-year stint as the Controller of Minnie Hamilton Health System. Currently, she works as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Reporting Accountant at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service in Parkersburg, WV. Kayla enjoys spending time with her sister Mattea, cooking, canning, hiking and kayaking. She loves travelling for any reason and has checked Egypt, Italy, Ireland, England, Scotland and Mexico off her ever-growing list.

Homecoming Queen 2006 – Dani Church

Dani (Church) Anderson 2006 Homecoming Queen. After Highschool I attended Concord University for one year, where I played volleyball and softball. I then left Concord and returned home and attended Roane Jackson Technical Center and obtained my Graduate Practical Nurse degree. Became a mother in 2013 with the birth of my first daughter, Tempie. From 2013 to 2018, I worked on pipeline as an oiler/operator. I got married in 2017 to Brian Anderson of Tyler County, WV. My daughter and I moved to Middlebourne, WV where we currently reside. After 2018 I put my steel toed boots up and gave birth to my second daughter in January of 2019, Gabriella. After 7 months of being a stay at home mom, I returned to work as an LPN and began working at Moundview Nursing Home in Moundsville, WV where I continue to work today. I am so very proud to have grew up in Calhoun County. Although I am no longer a resident, a piece of my heart will always be there.

Homecoming Queen 2005 – Andrea Hardway

Andrea Stevens is the 2005 CHS Homecoming Queen. I am married to Brad; and we have one son, AJ. I am currently the Director of Revenue Cycle at Minnie Hamilton Health System. I enjoy spending time with family, and friends. I also enjoy music, food and being outdoors. In high school, I enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. I was also a member of the National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta. I have great memories from high school. I loved attending a small school, and spending time with my friends; everyone knew everyone and the community was very involved in the school and school activities.

Homecoming Queen 2004 – Melissa Ball

Melissa Ann Sinclair was crowned Homecoming Queen 2004. After graduating from Calhoun in 2005, Melissa studied at Cincinnati State before moving to California and meeting her wife. They moved to Colorado in 2012 and married in 2016 at Estes Park, Colorado. Melissa has lived in Colorado for the past eight years and is currently an Associate Broker in the Colorado Rockies. She recently bought her first home on six acres backing the National Forest in the town of Fairplay. Melissa loves camping, hiking, gardening, going to concerts and spending time with loved ones. She lives with her two Persian short haired cats, two mix-breed dogs, and of course her wife. A firm believer in meeting others with an open heart, knowing that all creatures are from divine love. She has a passion for rescuing animals and hopes to have many more fur babies in the future.

Homecoming Queen 2003 – Brittany Church

Hi, I’m Brittany Frymier and I was the 2003 Calhoun County High School Homecoming queen. I attended Glenville State College where I obtained a BS in Behavioral Science. I later attended Capella University where I received my MS in Leadership and Administration. I am currently working at Minnie Hamilton Health System as the Director of Business Development. I am member of Cornerstone Praise and Worship, which I attend regularly. I have a six-year son Cruz who is my world! I enjoy nerf wars, kayaking, shopping, jamming to praise and worship music and spending time with my family.

Homecoming Queen 2002 – Leah Harold

Leah Grubb (Harold) graduated from West Virginia University in 2006 with a Marketing Degree. She married Garrett Grubb in 2016. They had a son in 2019- James Randall Grubb. The family lives in Friendsville, MD. Leah worked in sales for Office Depot, Monongalia 911 as a dispatcher, and Nemacolin Woodland Resorts in billing. She is now a stay at home mother.

Homecoming Queen 2001 – Maryellen Bell

Maryellen Joseph (Bell) graduated from Calhoun County High School in 2002. She resides in Calhoun County with her children and husband Cork Joseph.

Homecoming Queen 2000 – Brandi Richards

After graduating from Calhoun County High School in 2001, Brandi attended college and enlisted in the Army National Guard. She became a successful Collegiate Athlete and was the first Glenville State College Softball Player to make the All Tournament Team in the WVIAC. After graduating college, she immediately started her now 14 year educational career at Calhoun County Schools. She married Emily Ramezan-Richards (Calhoun County Biology Teacher) two years ago in Grantsville, and they have five fur babies. Brandi received a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Studies Education from Glenville State College in 2006 and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Salem University in 2020. She currently works for Calhoun County Schools as the Technology Integration Specialist. Go Red Devils!

Homecoming Queen 1999 – Melissa Law

CCHS Homecoming Queen 1999 Melissa (Law) Skinner resides in Weston with her husband of 15 years (Travis), 11 year old son (Brody), and 7 year old daughter (Adelyn). After high school graduation, Melissa went on to attain her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology with a specialization in Aquatic Therapy from WVU and her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Marietta College. Melissa’s current life revolves around faith, family, and service to others as she can often be found volunteering at local church and community events. Two notably positions that Melissa currently devotes her time to are the Louis Bennett Public Library Board of Trustees and the First Baptist Church of Weston Board of Deacons. Melissa credits many of her achievements in life to her humble background growing up in Calhoun County. “My family and childhood community (friends, teachers, church family) helped shape me into the person I am today, and I am so thankful for my small town roots.”

Homecoming Queen 1998 – Jenni Perkins

Jenni Uhl (Perkins) graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1999. She currently resides in Parkersburg, WV with her husband of nineteen years, Isaac Uhl. Jenni is a blessed Mom to 6 children!

Homecoming Queen 1997 – Breeann Nichols

I have been married to Chris Cunningham for 18 years, we have two girls Camye (13) and Remmi (11). After traveling/living from Texas to Germany while Chris served in the Army we settled here in Rineyville KY. I have my masters in teaching (currently working on my second masters in Leadership) and teach Kindergarten, which I truly love! We travel back to WV and to WVU football games as often as we can.

Homecoming Queen 1996 – Lindsey Ritchie

I was Homecoming Queen at Calhoun County High School in 1996. After graduation, I attended Marshall University and obtained a Baccalaureate Degree in Communication Studies and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration. I got married in 2007 to Josh Basile, a CPA from Huntington. We currently reside in San Diego, CA. I am a stay-at-home mom to our 3 kids. We have Malakai, age 12, Ezekiel, age 10 and Cienna, age 5. My kids love coming home to Calhoun where we spend most of our summer!

Homecoming Queen 1995 – Kari Hicks

I reside in Braxton County with my husband, Bryan, and our daughters: Eden Bliss (17) and Karigan Bree (13). For several years after graduation I worked in the healthcare sector before accepting a position with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals where I was employed until the birth of my youngest. My time is spent exclusively raising my family, homeschooling, and traveling with my pipeliner husband. Although undeserving, I am thankful for an overflow of blessings and favor. I have loved, lost, missed, hurt, trusted, and made mistakes. But most of all I have learned and found true happiness by giving my heart to Jesus.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.