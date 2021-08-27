‘Tiny’ village in Lavalette becoming move-in ready for an important program

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) — There’s some exciting new construction projects coming to the Huntington area.

As part of the ‘Youth Transition Project’ with Stepping Stones, Inc., it promises to give some foster kids in the area valuable life skills.

The first of a soon-to-be village of eight tiny homes was unveiled as move-in-ready Friday.

“The tiny home village is for youth who are in the foster care system who are turning 18, getting ready to go out in the world and we want to provide them a real-life experience while they have a safety net,” says Susan Fry, executive director of Stepping Stones, Inc.

Designed by students at Wayne High School, and built by building and construction students at Tolsia High School, this Youth Transition Project is a community effort.

“We have 15 partners, we have as many funders, and the community has stepped up for these kids,” Fry says.

Each tiny home will have one male tenant between the ages of 17 and 21.

“We want them to pay rent, to pay utilities, buy and cook their own food, manage their budget… We want it to be a real-life practice situation so that when they do go out into the community they’re ready to be successful,” Fry says.

A longtime supporter of the project and founder of the Green Bronx Machine, Stephen Ritz, says this is an important opportunity for these kids:

“We’re excited to give these children the first home in their life and the beginning of a brand new opportunity and a brand new chapter. Not only for them in Stepping Stones, but for the entire region!”

“You know, they say it takes a village to raise a child? This will be our village,” says Don Perdue, chairman of the board of Stepping Stones, Inc.

The tiny village is projected to be complete by the summer of 2022.

If you’d like to get involved with this project, Stepping Stones, Inc. is looking for people to help donate to furnish these homes among other things.

For more information, visit their website here.

