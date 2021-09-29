Tips for keeping safe during burning season in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In just a couple of days burning season in West Virginia will be underway. With the season comes some tips everyone should know before burning.

Burning season runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

“State law requires people that wish to burn do so between 5 p.m. and extinguish before 7 a.m.,” Virgil White, South Charleston Fire Chief said.

Between those hours, only materials like grass clippings, leaves or brush can be burned. Man-made items are not allowed.

“You should be mindful of your neighbors if you’re burning a brush pile. You don’t have a large pile that you’re burning that creates a lot of smoke that’s going to be bothersome to people around you,” White said.

Fires must always be attended and there must be at least a 10 feet minimum distance from what is being burned. Burn away from your house or any other structure.

“We do have the problem where if it’s high winds that day, people need to watch the weather is going to do. Because if you have high winds and that’s where you get a lot of forest fires around that state,” Chief White said.

If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of putting out the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others.

“You always want to make sure that you wet all the way around the area in case there are any hot embers you missed so this area is protected,” Chief White said.

If a person fails to follow these rules, they can be fined up to $1,000.

