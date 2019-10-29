Tips to keep your trick-or-treater safe this Halloween

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- This Halloween West Virginia State Police want to remind parents that although trick-or-treat can be a lot of fun, it can also be dangerous.

Troopers say the biggest danger is cars, so be sure to wear reflective gear and carry a flashlight. They also want drivers to be on alert for the trick-or-treaters. Once the party is over, parents are asked to look over their child’s candy for any signs of tampering.

If parents are concerned about sex offenders in their area, troopers recommend going to their website to check the sex offender registry.

Troopers say they’ll be patrolling throughout the week.

