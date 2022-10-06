CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this October and November.

A total of 13 events, hosted by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, have been scheduled.

October and November tire collection events are scheduled events are set for:

Cabell County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 800 Virginia Avenue

Greenbrier 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle

Hampshire County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Jackson County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Cottageville.

Jefferson County 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Kearneysville DOH Garage.

Kanawha County 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in South Charleston at the parking lot at the C Street and 4th Avenue intersection

Logan County 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 for Man residents at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mt. Gay. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, for Chapmanville residents at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mt. Gay. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 for Logan residents at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mt. Gay.

Pendleton County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton County Economic Development Authority lot in Franklin

Roane County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Bowman Street parking lot in Spencer.

Upshur County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 across from the Buckhannon Recycling Center.

Wirt County 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Ellisons Dozer Service in Elizabeth.



Up to 10 tires per person will be accepted. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

Some counties in the Mountain State hold ongoing, monthly, weekly, semi-daily or bi-weekly tire collection events throughout the year. These include Boone, Brooke, Calhoun, Greenbrier, Hancock, Marion, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Summers, Tucker, Wayne, Wetzel and Wyoming counties.

The tire collection calendar and updates are available online.