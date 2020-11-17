Tired of road construction? Here’s how things are going

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The condition of West Virginia’s roads is often a common complaint among drivers. For years, several roads and highways have been undergoing construction.

You may be wondering how those projects are going and when they’ll be finished?

“The roads for years, over the years, has been a number one issue for the citizens in West Virginia. You have to have infrastructure where you can move goods, people and services in a safe efficient manner,” Jimmy Wriston, Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Highways said.



The West Virginia Division of Highways has been working to make those things possible and to address safety concerns. Wriston says the state has under-invested in infrastructure for decades, but that’s improving now.



“We have several projects on I-77. Most of the projects north of Charleston on I-77 have been wrapped up and completed, but we do still have one project in Beckley. The Beckley widening project,” Wriston said.



Route 35 has also been undergoing construction for quite some time.



“We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the gap section. We should finish that up mid-year next year with the paving,” Wriston said.



Another big project is the I-64 nitro bridge project that’s scheduled to begin in the spring.



“Increasing the interstate to six lanes, building a new bridge and rehabilitating the other one. This is another Roads to Prosperity project. It’s a heavy impact project. This will have regional significance and take care of a lot of that congestion,” Wriston said.



Wriston says the goal is to have the sixth largest highway system in the country and the best highway system in the country when everything is finished.

Wednesday afternoon construction workers will be shifting the traffic on some of the new pavement on the Beckley Turnpike.

