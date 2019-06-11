Too Much Screen Time Linked to Mental Health Issues

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) —

As the school year comes to an end, officials are reminding parents to monitor their children’s screen use.

More than 95% of teens have access to a smart phone or tablet, that numbers up 22 percent since 2014. According to the Pew Research Center, 45% of teens now say they are online on a near-constant basis.

Screen time and problems with mental health have been debated for years. However, many studies have been conducted in the last 10 years and most find a direct link to mental health problems, especially in teenagers, and the use of computer, tablets, and smart phones. In addition, technology overuse can also cause problems in young children as well.

Experts suggest monitoring your children’s screen activity. Many devices have screen activity settings that can be personalized.

Some healthy screen habits tips include: