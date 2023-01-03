CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People love the feeling of live music, and here are ways to enjoy it in the beautiful Mountain State.
January 2023
Donna the Buffalo & More on Mountain Stage
- Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV
- When: Jan. 15, 2023
- Tickets: Stubhub
Cass McCombs with Host Kathy Mattea
- Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV
- When: Jan. 22, 2023
- Tickets: Eventbrite
Emo Night Brooklyn
- Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
- When: Jan. 27, 2023
- Tickets: eTix
February 2023
The Mountain Goats
- Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
- When: Feb. 11, 2023
- Tickets: eTix
Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen
- Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
- When: Feb. 14, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Bumpin Uglies with Brahctopus
- Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV
- When: Feb. 16, 2023
- Tickets: Slowclix
Midnight North
- Where: The Purple Fiddle – Thomas, WV
- When: Feb. 17, 2023
- Tickets: eTix
Town Mountain with The Local Honeys
- Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
- When: Feb. 17, 2023
- Tickets: eTix
The Judds with Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBridge
- Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
- When: Feb. 18, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Take on Me – An 80s New Wave Party
- Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
- When: Feb. 24, 2023
- Tickets: eTix
Aaron Lewis
- Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV
- When: Feb. 25, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
March 2023
Daniel Donato
- Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV
- When: Mar. 3, 2023
- Tickets: Showclix
Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH
- Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV
- When: Mar. 25, 2023
- Tickets: AXS
The Mavericks
- Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV
- When: Mar. 31, 2023
- Tickets: Bands in Town
April 2023
One Night of Queen
- Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Chares Town, WV
- When: April 7, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
Snarky Puppy
- Where: Ritter Park – Huntington, WV
- When: April 24, 2023
- Tickets: Eventbrite
May 2023
Cody Johnson with Randy Houser
- Where: West Virginia State Fair – Lewisburg, WV
- When: May 26, 2023
- Tickets: State Fair of West Virginia
June 2023
REO Speedwagon
- Where: Capitol Theatre Wheeling – Wheeling, WV
- When: June 20, 2023
- Tickets: StubHub
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith
- Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
- When: June 23, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
July 2023
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
- Where: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Charles Town, WV
- When: July 22, 2023
- Tickets: Ticketmaster