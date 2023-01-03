CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People love the feeling of live music, and here are ways to enjoy it in the beautiful Mountain State.

January 2023

Donna the Buffalo & More on Mountain Stage

  • Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV
  • When: Jan. 15, 2023
  • Tickets: Stubhub

Cass McCombs with Host Kathy Mattea

  • Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV
  • When: Jan. 22, 2023
  • Tickets: Eventbrite

Emo Night Brooklyn

  • Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
  • When: Jan. 27, 2023
  • Tickets: eTix

February 2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Mountain Goats

  • Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
  • When: Feb. 11, 2023
  • Tickets: eTix

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen

  • Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
  • When: Feb. 14, 2023
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster

Bumpin Uglies with Brahctopus

  • Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV
  • When: Feb. 16, 2023
  • Tickets: Slowclix

Midnight North

  • Where: The Purple Fiddle – Thomas, WV
  • When: Feb. 17, 2023
  • Tickets: eTix

    Town Mountain with The Local Honeys

    • Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
    • When: Feb. 17, 2023
    • Tickets: eTix
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

    The Judds with Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBridge

    • Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
    • When: Feb. 18, 2023
    • Tickets: Ticketmaster

    Take on Me – An 80s New Wave Party

    • Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV
    • When: Feb. 24, 2023
    • Tickets: eTix

    Aaron Lewis

    • Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV
    • When: Feb. 25, 2023
    • Tickets: Ticketmaster

    March 2023

    Daniel Donato

    • Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV
    • When: Mar. 3, 2023
    • Tickets: Showclix

      Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH

      • Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV
      • When: Mar. 25, 2023
      • Tickets: AXS

      The Mavericks

      • Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV
      • When: Mar. 31, 2023
      • Tickets: Bands in Town

      April 2023

      One Night of Queen

      • Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Chares Town, WV
      • When: April 7, 2023
      • Tickets: Ticketmaster

      Snarky Puppy

      • Where: Ritter Park – Huntington, WV
      • When: April 24, 2023
      • Tickets: Eventbrite

      May 2023

      Cody Johnson with Randy Houser

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 29: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs onstage during Nashville’s 80’s dance party to end ALZ benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association on September 29, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

      June 2023

      REO Speedwagon

      • Where: Capitol Theatre Wheeling – Wheeling, WV
      • When: June 20, 2023
      • Tickets: StubHub

      Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith

      • Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV
      • When: June 23, 2023
      • Tickets: Ticketmaster

      July 2023

      Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

      • Where: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Charles Town, WV
      • When: July 22, 2023
      • Tickets: Ticketmaster