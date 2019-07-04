Town of Harman evacuated due to concerns a nearby dam could fail

HARMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Randolph County emergency officials began evacuating the town of Harman on Thursday afternoon due to concerns that a nearby dam could fail.

The Randolph County Office of Emergency Management said the same dam breached over the weekend, which contributed to the recent flooding in the area. The announcement for the evacuation of Harman came at 2:08 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Randolph County officials reported the imminent failure of an earthen dam near Whitmer.

Officials said their concern comes from a second storm system that is predicted to arrive in the area later on Thursday.

